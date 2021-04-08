The ANSeS, the body in charge of Fernanda Raverta, communicated how the payment schedule for this Thursday, April 8.

Non-Contributory Pensions

The authorized bank branches will serve only Pension holders through the window. Non-Contributory (PNC) that they must collect their credit for April with documents ending in 6 and 7.

In this sense, although these people do not have to request a previous appointment to collect this benefit, they must approach the bank branch only on the assigned date. It should be remembered that the assets will remain deposited in your accounts.

Single Payment Assignments

From today until May 12, the Single Payment Allowances (Marriage, Adoption and Birth) are paid for all documents.

Payment of the $ 1500 bonus

At the 8.07% increase in force since March, this month the first bonus of $ 1,500 is paid for retirees and pensioners with income up to $ 30,856.

The second bonus, also for $ 1,500, will be paid in May. In this way, the have a minimum of $ 22,071 in April and May. Thus, the State will make an investment of $ 14,400 M (for April and May) to protect income and boost consumption.

How the calendar follows in April

Pregnancy allowance (AUE)

DNI ending in 0 , as of April 9, 2021.

, as of April 9, 2021. DNI ending in 1, as of April 12, 2021.

DNI ending in 2, as of April 13, 2021.

DNI ending in 3, as of April 14, 2021.

DNI ending in 4, as of April 15, 2021.

DNI ending in 5, as of April 16, 2021.

DNI ended in 6, as of April 19, 2021.

DNI ending in 7, as of April 20, 2021.

DNI ending in 8, as of April 21, 2021.

DNI ending in 9, as of April 22, 2021.

Universal Child Allowance (AUH)

DNI ending in 0, as of April 12, 2021.

DNI ending in 1, as of April 13, 2021.

DNI ending in 2, as of April 14, 2021.

DNI ending in 3, as of April 15, 2021.

DNI ending in 4, as of April 16, 2021.

DNI ending in 5, as of April 19, 2021.

DNI ended in 6, as of April 20, 2021.

DNI ending in 7, as of April 21, 2021.

DNI ending in 8, as of April 22, 2021.

DNI ended in 9, as of April 23, 2021.

Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC)



Documents completed on 6 and 7: Thursday, April 8.

Documents completed on 8 and 9: Friday, April 9.

Feed Card



It will be credited on the third Friday of the month (April 16) for those who have the plastic and the following week for the rest.

Retirees and pensioners that do not exceed the sum of $ 23,120

DNI ending in 0, as of April 12, 2021.

DNI ending in 1, as of April 13, 2021.

DNI ending in 2, as of April 14, 2021.

DNI ending in 3, as of April 15, 2021.

DNI ending in 4, as of April 16, 2021.

DNI ending in 5, as of April 19, 2021.

DNI ended in 6, as of April 20, 2021.

DNI ending in 7, as of April 21, 2021.

DNI ending in 8, as of April 22, 2021.

DNI ended in 9, as of April 23, 2021.

Retirees and pensioners that exceed the sum of $ 23,120

DNI ending in 0 and 1, as of April 26, 2021.

DNI terminated in 2 and 3, as of April 27, 2021.

DNI terminated in 4 and 5, as of April 28, 2021.

DNI ended in 6 and 7, as of April 29, 2021.

DNI ended in 8 and 9, as of April 30, 2021.

Unemployment benefits

DNI ending in 0 and 1, as of April 23, 2021.

DNI ended in 2 and 3, as of April 26, 2021.

DNI ended in 4 and 5, as of April 27, 2021.

DNI ended in 6 and 7, as of April 28, 2021.

DNI terminated on 8 and 9, as of April 29, 2021.

