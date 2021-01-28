January 1871… The Franco-German war has been raging for nearly six months. The Republic was proclaimed on September 4, 1870, with the greatest confusion. But the fall of the Empire did not generate the expected saving momentum. Despite the efforts of the “radical” Léon Gambetta, the national defense government accumulated political procrastination and military setbacks. In January, 34 departments were occupied by the enemy. In government, the moderate majority then considered negotiating with the new master of Germany, the Prussian Chancellor Otto von Bismarck.

This is not going in the direction most desired in Paris. Since the previous September 19, the capital has been under siege. Badly supplied, isolated from the rest of the country, it lives with difficulty, at the rate of the bombardments and unsuccessful exits intended to loosen the German grip. Half a million men ensure its defense, 300,000 of whom belong to the “sedentary” national guard, an armed citizen militia, which has obtained the right to appoint its delegates and elect its battalion leaders. This national guard is strongly rooted in the working-class districts of the north and east where, despite the trying living conditions, the idea of ​​capitulating arouses the strongest opposition.

Locked in its ramparts, Paris is home to 1.8 million inhabitants, 45% of whom belong to working-class families. This industrious city is a rebellious city, which showed it on multiple occasions and showed it again at the end of the Empire, insisting on refusing to vote “yes” in the plebiscite organized by the power and to elect in the House of Republican Opponents.

Paris has enthusiastically greeted the Republic, but is wary of the Republican majority which controls the official mechanisms of power. In the capital, as of September, autonomous structures were set up, often alongside official institutions and sometimes against them. They deal in particular with the most urgent matters, with supplies and care for the injured. From September 5, at the initiative of the French section of the International Association of Workers, an assembly of workers’ delegates even decided to create vigilance committees in each district. Their coordination (central committee then delegation of the 20 districts) will be one of the active cores of the communard movement.

The 20 arrondissements are putting up posters: “Make way for the people!

From October 1870, the vigilance committees and the battalions of the National Guard organized demonstrations in Paris, to encourage the government to take more vigorous measures, around the concepts of “excessive war” and “levée en masse. “. These days mobilize, but without knowing a sufficient echo in the population. At the beginning of January 1871, the 20 arrondissements nevertheless put up posters, in red, which ended with the slogan: “Make way for the people! Make way for the Commune! “

On January 19, an ill-prepared outing resulted in a severe setback for the defenders of Paris. For the most determined, it is a sign of government negligence, bordering on treason. On the 22nd, National Guards from Batignolles and the 13th arrondissement gathered in front of the Town Hall. Stormy discussions began with the official authorities, who then depended on Jules Ferry. Suddenly shootings broke out, triggered from the windows of the Town Hall and its annexes, occupied by Breton mobile guards. At the end of the clash, there were several dozen dead and wounded, mostly from the demonstrators. In the process, the government decides to close the clubs, which had multiplied since the end of the Empire. A very conservative general, Joseph Vinoy, is appointed governor of Paris. Newspapers are banned and arrests are made, including that of Charles Delescluze, a veteran of the 1848 revolution.

On January 27, military operations come to a halt around the capital. The final protests did nothing: on January 28, an armistice was signed. The conditions are harsh: the forts defending Paris are ceded to the victors, the city will pay a heavy ransom and the Germans can enter the capital. Only one concession is made by Bismarck, of great importance for the future: the national guard is not disarmed. On February 8, a new Assembly is elected. A few days later, she moved to Versailles, not Paris. It is decidedly not the Parisian spirit that blows over the country. An overwhelming majority of monarchist deputies were nominated by a population that preferred peace, even at the cost of the Republic. This starts off very badly …