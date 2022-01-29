150 years of history, celebrated yesterday at the “Piccolo” theater in Milan in the presence of numerous guests, including the CEO of Liberty Media Stefano Domenicali. Pirelli continues to write the history of Italian industry since January 28, 1872, when Giovan Battista Pirelli started his first production of transmission belts working on the ideas and imagination that would then lead him to create one of the most important companies in global level.

The tire manufacturer will be protagonist for the 12th consecutive year in Formula 1 as the sole supplier for the ten teams, renewing the technological challenge with them with the development of the new 18-inch tires that will debut in 2022. A drastic change that represents a further stimulus for the entire “Motorsport” department and for the Car Racing manager Mario Isola, but which is also the image of a constantly evolving company that continues to evolve by focusing on young people.

“Pirelli is a beautiful lady who is rejuvenating – said the managing director Marco Tronchetti Provera – Today we wanted to travel through history together and look to the future. Anticipating change is what Pirelli has been doing for 150 years, thanks to its corporate culture and its ability to always be the protagonist of the present. These elements have allowed us to achieve this goal with a globally established brand. We felt it was important to share this story with our city, our country and all the international players and communities we interact with day after day. Special thanks go to all the 30,000 people who build our story every day at Pirelli. We have a start-up mentality with continuous recruitment of young engineers ”.

Pirelli, as mentioned, is also an integral part of the history of Formula 1, present and past, also considering its presence at the first GP held in 1950. Sundays spoke of a “common mission”: “We Italians have in our DNA the ability to solve problems, to find brilliant solutions”.