EAn angry crowd cutting a path of devastation through the city, smashing pubs to pieces, dumping beer kegs on the street, brewery workers fighting back the mob with red-hot pokers – for such a civil war-like escalation is the Frankfurt police not armed. When she was in dire need, she called in the Kurhessian infantry regiment, which had been stationed in the Carmelite monastery since the annexation to Prussia. When the military intervened, a bloodbath ensued: the infantrymen fired indiscriminately into the crowd, killing 20 people, including a ten-year-old boy and an old woman.

The “Frankfurt beer riot” on April 21, 1873 went down in the city’s annals. Not since the September uprising of 1848 had Frankfurt experienced such serious unrest. The cause was supposedly minor. On April 1, 1873, the Frankfurt brewery restaurants had increased the beer price from 4 Kreuzer by half a Kreuzer. What also aroused the spirits: Since there were no half-kreuzer coins, the revelers first had to pay five kreuzers for the beer. The landlord gave them a voucher for half a kreuzer, but it could only be redeemed at his place. A kind of gag contract.

Conflicts over beer were not uncommon

Since the Middle Ages, barley juice, with or without alcohol, has been an important, even vital, foodstuff, at least for the lower classes. The term “liquid bread”, which is only used jokingly today, was completely justified, also from the point of view of the poorly paid craftsmen and workers in Frankfurt during the Wilhelminian era. It is disputed among historians whether the Frankfurt beer riots should be seen more as a drunken mob rampage or as a social-revolutionary uprising – similar to, for example, the Flour War in France in 1775, which is regarded as the harbinger of the French Revolution.

Conflicts over beer were not uncommon in Germany in the 19th century. Examples are the “Munich beer revolution”, which rose up in 1844 against the price increase by the Bavarian King Ludwig I, the Würzburg beer riot, which also led to anti-Jewish riots in 1866, or the Göttingen beer riot, which was not about the price, but enforcement of the curfew went.







So there is something to be said for considering beer as a factor capable of bringing about a revolutionary situation. At least when a shortage or an increase in the price of the staple food leads to an “intensification of the need and misery of the oppressed classes beyond the usual level”. And even if one does not want to follow Lenin’s definition: it is objectively correct that the Frankfurt beer riot was about social conditions that were perceived as unjust, that the violence of the people and the violence of the ruling class faced each other – and that the Prussian authorities ultimately prevailed.

Attackers showered with boiling beer

The Frankfurt uprising began 150 years ago at the Spring Fair, which was celebrated in April 1873 on the Bleichgarten, a large square on the Breite Gasse. The workers are traditionally free on the last day of the fair, April 21, and the talks on the fairground revolve around the increase in the price of beer. As the afternoon progressed, the outrage grew, and the alcohol level rose to a similar extent. Around 4 a.m., a group of about a hundred people got together and formed a protest march through the city center. A red curtain is converted into a flag, behind which the crowd runs and chants “I want Batzebier”. A chunk – that’s four Kreuzer, the beer price before the increase.