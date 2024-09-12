The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi announced the start of registration for the six initiatives of the Emirati Family Growth Program (Nomu), which aims to enhance family formation and stability, in line with the Abu Dhabi Family Quality of Life Strategy and the wise vision of the wise leadership. The program comes as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen family cohesion, support young people about to get married, and newly formed families of the emirate’s citizens.

The six initiatives include an interest-free marriage advance of up to Dh150,000 to citizens about to get married, a discount of up to Dh40,000 on the value of a housing loan, an extension of the repayment period for a housing loan, an extension of maternity leave for mothers working in the private sector, rental assistance for newlyweds of up to Dh75,000, and home visits.

Registration was announced during a special session organized by the department in the presence of a number of partners, media professionals, and senior officials from government agencies supporting the program. The “Emirati Family Growth” program includes a set of initiatives that aim to provide the necessary support to families at various stages of their formation, starting from the decision to marry until achieving family stability. The initiatives were developed in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, to enhance the integration of efforts between the various entities and achieve the maximum possible benefit for beneficiaries.

The Chairman of the Department, Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, said: “We announce the start of receiving applications from those wishing to benefit from the initiatives of the ‘Emirati Family Growth’ programme. We believe that forming a stable and cohesive family is the foundation of a prosperous society, and these initiatives reflect our commitment to enhancing the quality of life of Emirati families by providing comprehensive support that alleviates financial and social burdens.”

He added: “The Emirati Family Growth Programme is based on our authentic values ​​derived from our heritage and traditions, and seeks to support young people who are about to get married by providing practical solutions that help them overcome the economic challenges they may face.”

The department called on citizens wishing to benefit from the available initiatives to apply through the “Medeem” electronic platform, where they can view the terms and conditions for each initiative and submit their applications.

Initiative details

■ Easy Marriage Advance: This initiative provides an interest-free marriage advance of up to AED 150,000 to citizens who are about to get married. Beneficiaries will also be able to obtain a discount on the total value of the advance if they have two children and the marriage continues for five years in a stable manner.

■ Extending maternity leave for mothers working in the private sector: This initiative allows female citizens working in the private sector the opportunity to obtain an extended maternity leave equal to maternity leave in the government sector, allowing new mothers sufficient rest to care for their children.

■ Home visits for new mothers and fathers: Aim to provide support and guidance to new mothers and fathers during the postpartum period, helping them deal with new challenges easily and smoothly.

■ Rental assistance for newlyweds: Rental assistance of up to AED 75,000 per year is provided to newlyweds for a period of two years, renewable for up to four years, to help them rent a home according to specific conditions.

■ Discount on the value of the housing loan: A financial discount of up to 30 thousand dirhams is granted from the value of the housing loan upon the birth of the fourth and fifth children, and 40 thousand upon the birth of the sixth child, in order to reduce costs for families.

■ Extending the repayment period of the housing loan: It allows couples the opportunity to extend the repayment period of housing loans when they have the fourth, fifth and sixth children for a period of up to nine years, which contributes to reducing the financial burden on them.

■ Home visits: aim to provide support and guidance to new mothers and fathers in their homes through periodic visits by specialists and professionals to families’ homes, to provide the necessary guidance and support to mothers and fathers, which contributes to enhancing the family’s well-being, ensuring the safety of the mother and child, and providing a healthy and reassuring environment for growth.