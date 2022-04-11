The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated a company to pay a worker an amount of 150,000 dirhams in compensation for falling from a height while performing his work and sustaining comminuted fractures in the nasal bone, as a result of the company’s negligence in providing precautions and security means.

In detail, an (Arab) worker filed a lawsuit in which he demanded to oblige the company in which he works to pay him 200 thousand dirhams as material and moral compensation, obligating it to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, noting that during his work he had a fall accident due to the company’s mistake in not providing precautions and security means. As a result of the accident, he sustained a permanent disability, and the company was convicted under a penal verdict.

The worker explained that the company, after it became clear to it, that he was unable to complete his job duties in full, as a result of the injuries he suffered, dismissed him from work, which resulted in material and moral damages to him, which prompted him to file his present lawsuit, and attached a copy of a penal judgment and pictures of reports medical.

While the report of the forensic doctor delegated by the court showed that the injuries sustained by the worker were of a traumatic nature resulting from hitting a hard, satisfied object; It agrees that it was caused by the incident of the fall that he was exposed to, noting that the plaintiff’s condition has stabilized and has become of a definitive nature and recipe, which is limited in the higher field of vision of the eye, which constitutes a permanent disability and a deficit of 5% of the benefit of sight, and his exposure to comminuted fractures in the nasal bone that led To difficulty breathing from the right nostril, which constitutes a permanent disability 10% of its original nature.

In the ruling’s rationale, the court confirmed that what is stipulated in the first article of the Evidence Law is that “the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant has to deny it, and the facts to be proven must be related to the case and produced in it, and permissible to accept, and the judge may not rule with his personal knowledge,” noting that The forensic report concluded that the worker had defaulted as a result of the accident that he sustained a permanent disability, and the court ruled to obligate the company to pay the worker 150,000 dirhams, and obligated it to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees.



