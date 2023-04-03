Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French striker Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s star and captain, strengthened his place and status as a legend in the history of “Al-Merenji”, with the three “hat-trick” goals he scored against Valladolid, in the 27th round of the “La Liga” league in the match that ended 6/0 in favor of Real, as he scored. Benzema scored his three goals within 6 minutes and 30 seconds, becoming the third player in the history of the royal club to score a “hat-trick” in this short period, and only two players preceded him in this achievement, the first being striker Bahinho in 1950, when he scored a “hat-trick” in 4 minutes. Only in the goal of the “Nastic” team, and the second was Fernando Hierro in 1992, and he scored it against Espanyol in just 6 minutes.

Benzema, who won the Golden Ball award for the year 2022, also ranked third among the players who scored 3 “hat-trick” goals in the first half of the match, during the last 25 years, as the Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy, who played for Real Madrid from 2006 to 2006, preceded him. 2010, and scored the “hat-trick” against Osasuna in his first season with Real Madrid, and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who did it 4 times during the period from 2011 to 2015, against Malaga, Grenada, Getafe and Espanyol.

At the level of “La Liga”, French striker Kevin Gameiro, player of Atletico Madrid, is still the record holder, as he scored a “hat-trick” against Sporting Gijon on February 18, 2017, in 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

And the “Yahoosport” website, which reported these numbers, stated that Benzema, if he wants to become the fastest player to score a hat-trick in a few minutes, at the “La Liga” level, then he must do his utmost in the future in order to outperform Bahinho and Gameiro, meaning that he is required Score a hat-trick in less than 4 minutes.