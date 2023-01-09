Pictures of “CNN Brazil” showed supporters of Bolsonaro wearing yellow and green clothes, coming out in one row with their hands behind their backs from the presidential palace of Planalto, surrounded by police officers.

Other photos show a bus full of arrested protesters leaving for a police station.

Senate police also announced that they arrested 30 people who stormed the Congressional Building.

By nightfall in the Brazilian capital, security forces appeared to be gradually regaining control of the situation, and water cannons were used to drive away demonstrators.

The Brazilian police evacuated the headquarters of the National Congress on Sunday, hours after it was stormed by hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters, according to Agence France-Presse.