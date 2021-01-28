Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow the Cycling Union will organize the third race in the local league races in the Madam area, and the race includes 5 categories, namely: clubs for adults and under 23 years, two categories of amateur citizens under 40 years and over 40 years, and the category of resident amateurs.

The race starts in front of Al-Madam Sports Club, towards Nizwa Street on the Alfiya Road, and back again to the starting point with a distance of 93.5 km, and it is expected that 150 riders in all participating classes will participate in the race, which ignites competition among riders, especially in the adult category and under 23. Year.