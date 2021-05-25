Cairo (Union)

The temporary committee in charge of managing the Zamalek club headed by Hussein Labib succeeded in securing about 150 million pounds, which will be formally collected before mid-June next, as the committee succeeded over a period of 20 days before it was formally assigned to conclude a number of deals to sell 23 stores in the wall of the club, with an agreement concluded With more than one party to sponsor the club in the coming period, so that many commercials appear on the soccer team shirt, in addition to collecting huge sums of renewal of memberships and subscriptions, and restoring about 22,000 families to the membership disrupted by the old club’s regulation, which was canceled and the guiding list applied by the decision of the Minister Sports Egyptian Dr. Ashraf Sobhi. This comes as sources indicated that former club president Mamdouh Abbas interfered with a number of businessmen, to donate an amount of money to be paid in installments, in a way that guarantees the payment of the soccer team’s dues, which amount to 90 million pounds, in addition to the rest of the club’s teams, as well as opening the renewal file. For the Tunisian duo Ferjani Sassi and Moroccan Ashraf Bin Sharqi, with heavy deals concluded in the upcoming transfer period, allowing the club to win the championships in the upcoming period. Al-Ittihad learned that the committee started working 3 weeks before its official assignment, to hold successive meetings with the minister and after its actual success in completing advertising and sponsorship deals for the club. The committee also held more than one meeting with the football team, which included a pledge to pay all the players’ dues before mid-June. Next, with the opening of the renewal file for Sassi and Ibn Sharqi at the nearest stop, in a way that does not affect the team’s successful march in recent matches, especially as it won against the Al-Jaysh and Al-Masry vanguards in the last moments, «+90», which confirms that the team has a strong weapon to win the league . Sources close to the team confirmed that the meeting of the new committee of the team had the effect of magic among the players, which explains the state of enthusiasm that the team showed in the last matches, especially since the committee promised the players to solve all their financial problems, and also promised attractive rewards for the team in the event of achieving the league title. And the source, who declined to be named, said that the committee informed the big players of the club about the sources of income in the coming period, which created a state of comfort within the team.