At dealerships Audi columns are operational for the charging of electric cars which deliver up to 150 kW in DC. All cars can be recharged at these columns, even those of non-Audi customers as long as theelectric car support the DC charging.

Fast electric charging in Audi dealerships

Once you arrive in one of the Audi dealerships equipped with these HPC FAST columns to start the charge just use an APP such as NextChargeEnel X (Juice Pass) or others: the fast infrastructure built by Audi is interoperable with other operators.

Audi HPC columns up to 150 kW are open to all electric cars

Audi adheres to the infrastructure ultrafast of IONITY with an offer that fits inside a larger project (Audi e-tron Charging Service) made to favor it development of electric mobility.

Electric car charging, Audi’s solutions

Audi offers multiple charging options for its electric and plug-in hybrid car customers, ranging from packages to making thehome infrastructuredeveloped with the partner Enel X, to the creation of an all-encompassing European public network, accessible through competitive rates. The network Audi e-tron Charging Serviceusable by BEV and PHEV cars, integrates the Enel X network and stations ultrafast IONITY.

HPC charging station located at Autocentri Balduina Rome

The new network is now added to this offer Audi high power charging (HPC) up to 150 kW of powercarried out at the Brand Dealers and open to payment (Enel X tariff) also to drivers of other electric cars.

Audi fast electric charging for everyone, where the FAST columns are

The Audi HPC network is now extended to 16 dealers to which 3 further Concessionaires will be added by the month of June, to arrive at the inclusion of all 54 points officers in 2023 with the aim of covering by 2025 the entire Audi networkincluding Service Partners.

Audi HPC charging station at Zentrum Bologna

These are the active FAST charging points at the Audi dealerships that participated in the pilot project:

F.lli Giacomel ( ME )

) Sagam ( ME ) *

) Rinaldi ( TO ) *

) The lighthouse ( TO )

) Audi Zentrum Alessandria ( TO THE )

) Saottini Auto ( BS )

) Mandolins (BS) *

Force Four ( TV )

) Audi Zentrum Bologna ( BO )

) Eurocar Florence ( FI )

) Dominates ( AN )

) Bossoni Cars ( CR )

) Autocenti Giustozzi ( PG )

) Autocentri Balduina Rome

The car Rome

A. & C. MotorsNola ( NA )

) Magnificent ( BA )

) Audi Zentrum Lamezia ( CZ )

( ) FAIRY (CT)

* will be active from June 2022

The HPC fast charging columns at Audi dealers are easily identifiable through the most common APPs and i BEV navigation software ready, able to “read” the presence of the charging stations, starting from the itinerary planner e-tron trip plannerbased on the Audi e-tron Charging Service program and dedicated to all the brand’s full electric models.

The HPC columns will be present on the entire Audi network in Italy by 2025

Audi HPC stations charge with powers greater than or equal to 150 kW. In the case of Audi e-tron And Audi e-tron Sportback in the variants 55 quattro ed S.which can be supplied with energy at 150 kW in direct current (DC), which means that it is possible to have 80% autonomy in less than 30 minutes.

Audi electric car charging, how to do it

If you own or intend to buy an Audi electric car for charging, how do you do it? The creation of the HPC fast charging network in Audi dealerships in fact it is part of a broader program of the German brand to promote electric mobility.

Owners of an electric Audi can count on many fast charging options

In fact, Audi customers of cars on “plug” for their full energy have at their disposal theAudi e-tron Charging Servicei.e. a single card for 326 thousand charging points in 26 European countries, of which over 24 thousand in Italy.

Audi e-tron Charging Service, costs

Audi customers have access to the “Audi e-tron Charging Service”Which can be subscribed with two tariff plans “City” And “Transit“Through which to recharge in public columns.

Plan City it is aimed at those who move mainly in urban areas: the monthly fee is 4.83 euros. Those who use the car on long journeys can join the plan Transit, to € 17.51 ​​per monthwith the exception of customers of full electric Audi models who access the service without fixed fees for one year from the purchase of the car.

For those who have subscribed to these services, the rates according to consumptionfrom April 19, 2022 and standardized throughout the national territory, provide for a cost of 0.55 euros / kWh from balusters in alternating current (AC), 0.60 euros / kWh in case you reload in direct current (DC)including non-networked HPC points ultrafast IONITY.

Audi-e-tron Sportback S charging from a fast HPC column

To access the Audi e-tron Charging Service, you must register on the portal myAudi and sign a single contract. All charging processes come billed at the end of the month. You can access it via the myAudi portal and the myAudi app activity history and charges as well as managing contractual options.

Discounted IONITY rate with AUDI

Thanks to the tariff plan Transit of the service Audi e-tron Charging Service, Customers of the four rings who recharge at the IONITY columns enjoy an ultra-discounted rate. The price is in fact 0.31 euro / kWhwhich corresponds to the average cost of one home charging and is significantly lower than standard practiced by IONITYequal to 0.79 euros / kWh.

Doing two calculations the actual cost to travel 100 km with the electric coupe SUV Audi e-tron S Sportback and of 26 euros about versus almost 60 euros to cover the same distance behind the wheel of the Q8 3.0 (55) TFSI quattro tiptronic petrol. The variant diesel Q8 3.0 (50) TDI quattro tiptronic would spend about 50 euros.

Audi-e-tron Sportback S covers 100 km with approximately 26 euros of expenditure

In addition, convenience is also practicality because the Audi electric models thanks to the service Plug & Charge (PnC), the cars automatically obtain authorization from the charging station and start the charging operation without the need for any RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) card or app.

Audi electric charging with Enel X and IONITY

In Italy, the comprehensive Audi e-tron Charging Service program rests on three infrastructural pillars: the network Enel Xthe IONITY stations and the unprecedented Audi high power charging (HPC) network that we have previously liked. Enel X is the Enel Group company that manages the most widespread network of charging stations in Italy, strong of 14,400 charging points to cover the entire national territory. 100% of the energy supplied comes from renewables.

Volkswagen Group and Enel X recently set up a joint venture in Italy aimed at building, owning and managing by 2025 beyond 3,800 high-power charging points (up to 350 kW) in 700 locations. The network will be open to all electric vehicle drivers of any manufacturer. Regarding IONITY in Italy there are 20 active stations in Italy, located along the boot from the Brenner to Palermo, flanked by two further realities in the activation phase.

Audi e-tron SUVs recharge with powers up to 150 kW

By 2025, recharging points will increase from the current 1,500 units to approximately 7,000 in Europe. Furthermore, the IONITY columns will no longer be placed exclusively on the motorway or in the vicinity of the motorway network, but also in the big cities and along the main road arteries. The number of stations will increase significantly, passing from 400 to over 1,000.

How to charge an Audi electric car at home

In the domestic environment, thanks to the partnership with Enel X packages are available Ready for e-tron And Ready for e-tron Prodesigned for models full electric Audi and recently extended to the plug-in range.

Both provide for the realization of the power line with connection downstream of the meter which is accompanied by the installation, in the first case, of the recharging system Audi e-tron compactstandard for multiple Audi BEV and PHEV models, in the second case of the wallbox Enel X. The latter, called JuiceBox Pro Cellular with integrated cable, it is a smart infrastructure for charging in alternating current with powers of 7.4, 11 or 22 kW.

Info from the car display on the charging status of the Audi-e-tron Sportback S

These home charging systems have the function demand limitation to regulate the supply of energy based on domestic needs, avoiding the network overloadcombines remote management via smartphone and dedicated app.

Audi electric car trip calculating route

Those who drive an Audi electric car to their fill of energy especially during the do you travel can also count on the interesting works e-tron trip plannerwhich allows you to verify instantly, both by means ofmyAudi app both through the multimedia system MMIhow many recharges are necessary to reach a specific destination, constantly updating the situation based on the status of the terminal, of the traffic and of driving style.

Audi-e-tron Sportback S on the road

Just set a destination to locate the balusters nearby, reachable according to the range of the car and functional to the optimization of travel times. In the case of the latest generation connected stations, it is possible to learn information about the availability, the power and payment methods. The update of the charging points takes place on line and in real time.

Photo fast charging HPC Audi-e-tron Sportback S

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Audi only electric cars

👉 Audi e-tron features, range

👉 Audi e-tron S and Sportback S, features

👉 Audi Q4 e-tron, features, range

👉 Audi e-tron GT sports coupe 646 hp

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 AUDI Price List 👉 Ads used AUDI

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK