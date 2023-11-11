Garment manufacturers in Bangladesh are closing 150 factories in the country “indefinitely” amid fears of new protests by workers demanding higher wages. Local authorities reported this to the AFP news agency on Saturday.

Workers in Bangladesh’s garment industry have been protesting for a higher minimum wage since late last month. Earlier this week, employers in the sector proposed an increase of more than 56 percent to the four million employees in the sector, who currently earn around 70 euros per month. The minimum wage would therefore amount to 104 euros per month. The employees called that offer ridiculous and demanded an increase to 195 euros per month.

The wage dispute led to a violent confrontation between 15,000 employees and the police last Thursday. A dozen factories were also reportedly looted during the protests. Police have announced they will prosecute 11,000 workers for involvement in the protests.

Bangladesh is the world’s second largest clothing producer after China. Clothing from international brands such as Levi’s, Zara and H&M is made in the more than 3,500 factories in the country.