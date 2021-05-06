Scientists from Moscow and Dagestan have found more than 150 dead Red Book seals on the coast of the Caspian Sea, some of which have been skinned. It is reported by TASS with reference to the representative of the scientific expeditionary center “Marine Mammals” Viktor Nikiforov.

The exact reasons for what happened are still unknown: they can be both pollution of the sea with hazardous waste and the activity of fishing vessels. “A terrible picture, I have never seen such a thing, every 50 meters on the beach a seal is killed,” Nikiforov said. He added that experts continue to search for dead mammals, their number may soon grow to two hundred.

Director of the Institute of Ecology and Sustainable Development Alimurad Hajiyev noted that many animals were found entangled in fishing nets. He suggested starting year-round monitoring and research of the marine environment in the area of ​​the incident.

“A hundred years ago, the number of seals in the Caspian was more than a million, and now, according to various estimates, it is 50-70 thousand. This is a serious decrease in the number, such a problem cannot be solved with one-off actions, ”Hajiyev said.

