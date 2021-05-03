Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation in Umm Al Quwain announced that it has collected more than 30,000 kilograms of used clothes and tools since the launch of the donation campaign in November 2020, and 150 cases have benefited from the project.

Rashid Hamad Al-Hamr, Director General of the Foundation, said that the proceeds of the used clothes collection project were allocated in “thank you” cards to purchase new clothes in agreement with a number of shops in the country, and to distribute them to orphans and eligible families registered with the Foundation.

Al-Hamr added that the project is considered one of the innovative projects, which aims to establish a culture of charitable work and human solidarity among the various segments and groups of society, and it comes as a translation of the Foundation’s leadership in launching effective initiatives, to facilitate the donors and beneficiaries, as the project seeks to make room for all segments of society to contribute to the work. The charity, and it also seeks to diversify and develop its business and community activities, as it has allocated cars and numbers prepared for this purpose, and works in coordination with callers from various regions of the country, who wish to donate clothes and other tools, and determine the appropriate time to receive them.

Rashid Hamad Al-Hamr

He emphasized that the Foundation launched an initiative for university students to volunteer “remotely”, by collecting used clothes and electronic and electrical devices from the homes of their relatives and neighbors, and handing them over to the foundation, and the initiative had a large participation of students from different regions, and contributed to increasing the volume of donations.

He added that it was agreed with the students to take precautionary measures and follow instructions and tips to limit the spread of the “Covid 19” virus, pointing out that during the last period the students collected large quantities of used clothes and devices, and they were recycled.

Rashid Al-Hamer said: 5 types have been identified that can be donated, which are clothes, shoes, bedspreads, carpets, and household items, allocating 24-hour phone numbers, providing a car that arrives at homes and receiving family donations, stressing that the Foundation does not want donors to bother looking for boxes. Or possible to place their donation, just call and choose the right time to receive the donation.