The Abu Dhabi Police General Command decorated 150 patrols with the logo of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is the important international event hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Expo City Dubai, coinciding with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, May God protect him, so that 2023 will be the year of sustainability under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow.”

The periodicals were decorated with the slogan to market and contribute to the success of the “COP28” conference, which seeks to unify international efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and brings together countries of the world that have signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to evaluate the progress made in combating climate change.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that its participation in marketing the global event comes within the unification of the efforts of national institutions in enhancing the UAE’s reputation in hosting the most important events, and its civilized role in bringing the world together, for the good of mankind and humanity.