The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority carried out 150,419 inspection visits to food establishments operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the past year 2020, in compliance with its supervisory role and its responsibility to achieve the highest levels of food safety.

The reasons for the inspection visits carried out by the authority’s food inspectors vary between routine visits to monitor the wrong practices and correct them through the approved procedures or follow-up visits to verify the establishment’s commitment to correcting the wrong practices and other visits concerned with following up an administrative order or visits to follow up a decision on administrative closure.

According to the statistical report for the year 2020 issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, food establishments operating in the city of Abu Dhabi accounted for more than half of the inspection visits during the past year, reaching 82,144 inspection visits, representing 55 percent of the total number of visits, while the number of visits in Al Ain reached about 52,647. A visit rate of 35 per cent compared to 10 per cent in the Al Dhafra region, with a number of visits amounting to 15,628 inspection visits.

The inspection visits target establishments that provide and prepare food, food outlets, food stores, distribution centers, suppliers, and retail stores, as well as establishments that provide other food activities in all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of tightening control over all food establishments and ensuring their compliance with the provisions of Law No. 2 / for the year 2008 in the matter of food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislations issued thereunder, and verification of its efficiency in meeting the food needs of the community in accordance with the best food safety standards.

Inspection visits also focus on following up on health requirements and circulars regarding precautionary measures issued by the authority regarding the prevention of “Covid-19”, in order to ensure access to the highest levels of food safety and the well-being and safety of society.

Food inspectors work to ensure that health and food safety standards are applied in these establishments, especially in the storage, preparation and display areas, in addition to educating their workers about the most important good practices to ensure food safety, such as dealing with foodstuffs in healthy ways in terms of preservation, storage, attention to the general cleanliness of the preparation areas and their awareness of the importance of preserving Health and personal hygiene, availability of the necessary disinfection and sterilization materials in the facility, attention to washing hands in the facilities designated for this, commitment to wearing protective clothing such as head coverings, masks and gloves, and attention to closing door and window openings, especially in storage areas, to establish the responsibility of food handlers to adhere to food safety practices and requirements.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority called on the consumer public to contact it and report any violations that are detected in any food establishment by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number 800555.





