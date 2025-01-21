15 years later, for the Teaching Statute

Last week something happened that has gone relatively unnoticed. It was the first step in a path that is expected to be long but, above all, is called to mark the future of teachers throughout the country, both those who already practice and those who aspire to do so: unions and the Ministry of Education have started to negotiate the Teaching Statute.

It is important news because it involves addressing one of the main demands of teachers – if not the most – and it comes from years and years ago. You may remember that Ángel Gabilondo tried to open that melon unsuccessfully in 2009. Until today.

And what is a Teaching Statute for? For everything. Initial training (Teaching plans, Secondary Master’s degree), access (competitions), development (categories), salary (civil service level, complements), working conditions (student ratios per class, weekly teaching hours…) and more things.

The fight now between the parties is to prioritize. The negotiation is going to be long and complex, but there is no need to wait for everything to be ready to approve improvements. Both unions and the ministry agree that if specific agreements are reached, it is worth giving them effect as soon as possible, for example in the form of a Royal Decree, and then, when everything is in place, putting it together in a Teaching Statute that regulates the profession.

And, of course, teacher representation organizations and the government differ on what is most urgent. The unions want to start with the material, so to speak. Their working conditions: reducing the ratios of students in class and the weekly teaching hours they teach or the unification of the entire group in the A1 group of civil servants are the union priorities.

The ministry, which speaks of “the teachers’ legislature”, has explained that it is not going to comment on open negotiations, but a couple of years ago it published a document with 24 measures that could be considered its guide on the statute. Neither the current Directorate of Education nor the previous one seems to have been very interested in those everyday issues (but with great impact on education) that the unions prioritize: they chose not to include in the Lomloe either ratios or teaching hours, which the PP did increase in its time by law.

Education seems to have its gaze more directed to the medium or long term and wants to start with the structural: the teaching study plans (with an entrance exam included), the highly questioned Secondary Master’s degree or the development of teaching competencies (said very simple, things that teachers must know how to do and the mastery they achieve over them).

Education and up to seven unions will have to agree on all these issues, each of its father and mother, including a Galician and a Basque nationalist. The negotiation promises to be long and complex, but it cannot last forever if the parties want it to become a reality before the end of the legislature.

This week we talked about…

FP practices, at risk (again). Students from all over the country are beginning to fear, because their tutors have told them, that they will not have a place to do their mandatory internships. You may remember that it already happened last year. Vocational Training is very popular and regulations require more and more hours of practice. In some branches, such as healthcare, places are limited because there are so many hospitals. In other companies, they are not encouraged to welcome interns. For one reason or another, it is a serious problem that is on its way to becoming entrenched.

Analytical accounting finally arrives at the university. This tool allows rectors to calculate to the penny how much each service they offer costs them, from an hour of teaching to opening a building, to a specific graduate on a specific campus. It is not new, many universities have been working with it for years, but now it will be mandatory: the new law requires that it be implemented in three months and promises to change, for the better, decision-making at the university. Some experts explain what it is and what it is for in this article.

The cuts suffocate the Complutense veterinary clinic. The Complutense Veterinary Clinical Hospital (HCVC) suspended its Emergency and Small Animal Hospitalization service in mid-December due to lack of staff. The service was scheduled to resume yesterday on a limited basis (only in the mornings). At the center they assure that the problem is a direct consequence of the budget cuts that affect Madrid’s public universities, an aspect on which I will not go into detail because we have spoken at length.

To upload grade

A student has been murdered at the school gate. And now what? At the beginning of the year a young man killed another at the door of the deceased’s institute. I leave you, beyond the news itself, of which many details are missing, some reflections shared by a former teacher at the center on how to manage the after.

29 million euros separate the Andalusian rectors from the Board (to begin with). The total figure that rectors and unions demand from the Moreno Bonilla Government to fix their economic problems is 50 million euros: half of them to fully comply with the financing model, and the rest to pay the salary supplements of the staff. The Board has committed to paying 21 million euros shortly. The rectors, of course, say that this amount “does not satisfy” the problems they face and they also denounce that the Andalusian Executive does not even intend to settle them, that it is a single one-off payment.