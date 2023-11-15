A visibly injured, handcuffed and bleeding man is recorded by a person off camera. Two more people make fun of him. Only their boots can be seen. One of them approaches and with a lighter sets fire to the hair of the subject who bleeds and can barely speak a word. That was the video that was sent in the early morning of July 7, 2020 from Davidson Vargas’ cell phone, so that his family could receive it. The sender was the victim. Without understanding much, his mother saved the images that ended up being fundamental in the conviction of those who tortured Vargas and recorded his own crime. Three years later, on October 17, Police patrolman Henry David Clemente was sentenced to almost 15 years in prison for these events and his arrest was ordered.

The sentence by which a criminal court in the Bogotá circuit condemns Clemente explains what happened. Vargas irregularly entered the Transmilenio del Virrey station on a pandemic night, in full confinement. Clemente saw him, stopped him and made him board a bus to a nearby station, the one on 106th Street, where Brian Camilo Gamboa and César Estiven Daza, two high school graduates who were doing their military service in the Police and guarding that station, were waiting for them. The three uniformed officers accused Davidson of being a thief. They took him to a dark area under a bridge, where they stripped him naked, beat him, insulted him, took his belongings, and set him on fire. They recorded everything.

Finally they released him and, thanks to the help of a person and another police officer, he was treated at the Santa Clara Hospital. The doctors gave him a 15-day disability. Since then, and with the help of the Committee of Solidarity with Political Prisoners, a traditional human rights NGO, Davidson’s family has sought justice.

Four days later, on July 11, the three police officers were captured. Gamboa and Daza soon accepted charges of torture, illegal deprivation of liberty and theft, and were sentenced to 10 years of house arrest. But patrolman Clemente (Lorica, 30 years old), the highest ranking, denied everything. He said that he captured Davidson at the Viceroy station after a complaint that he was a thief, that he took him to the station on 106th Street to avoid being lynched by several people present, and that he handed him over to the two high school students so that they could They will take you out of the station.

Although he sought to point them out as being responsible for any violent act, the fourth specialized judge found that the patrolman did attack him. First, “in the very scenario of placing handcuffs on the victim, leaving him defenseless against the other attacks of all kinds that diminished the dignity of Vargas Castro and co-opted him and limited his personal autonomy.” And then by “handing over the arrested person to the police assistants, without the observance that he was required to do as a patrolman, so that they could take him out of the Transmilenio station, still with the handcuffs on, demonstrates an agreement, a division of criminal labor and whose contribution was essential for the other acts of torture to be carried out, such as cutting off his ear or trying to light his hair on fire, among the other acts of kicking, kicking, and punching him.”

Furthermore, the ruling finds that Castellanos did see Davidson when he had been beaten and did nothing to protect or help him. “The accused patrolman remembers that he left the handcuffs on the arrested person and is going to take them off, that is, he had the opportunity to see the bloody and injured victim again, but he takes them off and his reaction is helpless or null, that is , the common agreement was consummated in time,” says the ruling.

“It has been determined, based on the evidence performed, that the accused exercised his police function in order to be able to commit acts on the victim that generate suffering and pain, both physically and psychologically,” the ruling states. It also details that the patrolman threatened the victim with death and pointed his weapon at him. In his testimony, Vargas details that the police threatened to cut him off. “One opens the knife, I see that an assistant, I deduce, where we are going to remove his ear and they start doing like this, like ‘tasing’ me, then they start and cut me, that’s where I already turn around and I wallow thinking that this was really going to happen to me,” he says.

The decision concludes that Henry David Clemente is co-author of aggravated torture and illegal deprivation of liberty, and must pay a fine of 1,421.33 minimum wages, about 1,650 million pesos (or $410,000). He acquitted him of the theft charge. Last Thursday Clemente appealed the ruling and the process will have a second instance in the Superior Court of Bogotá, where Judge Efraín Adolfo Bermúdez Mora already received it.

For the lawyers of the Solidarity Committee, the case can set a precedent regarding the limits to abuse by members of the Police, and shows the growth of this violence in recent years. “It shows that during the isolation there was a great abuse of authority. Violence was the way to manage the crisis due to the pandemic, to control hunger. At the time there was no access or information for victims of police abuse to report the events,” explains Óscar Ramírez, president of the Solidarity Committee for Political Prisoners. The report also records Uniformed Violence, carried out between the Committee and the Heinrich Böll Foundation. The document ensures that between March 17 and May 27, 2020, the strictest period of the quarantine, the Police carried out 8,069 transfers for protection in Bogotá alone.

It was precisely a scene of abuse by the National Police that triggered the so-called social outbreak: in September 2020, the violence of some police officers against citizen Javier Ordóñez in a neighborhood in western Bogotá was recorded on video. “Please, no more, I’m drowning,” he said while they subjected him to electroshocks. The police took him away in one of those transfers for protection and he was found dead, which triggered several days of riots and protests.

