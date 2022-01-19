The criminal court in Bruges sentenced a 45-year-old Vietnamese to 15 years in prison for human smuggling. That report Belgian media. The man was the leader of a gang believed to be responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese illegal migrants. The victims were found in a lorry in Essex, near London, in October 2019. They probably suffocated. The vehicle had departed from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

In addition to a 15-year prison sentence, the man also received a fine of almost 1 million euros and 2.3 million euros of his capital was seized. He more often organized crossings for illegal Vietnamese migrants from Belgium to England and is also said to have maintained contact with intermediaries who smuggled people from Vietnam to Europe. writes newspaper The morning. He is held responsible for the smuggling of at least 115 illegal migrants.

22 others, including taxi drivers and owners of illegal safehouses, have been charged in the case. One and another suspect, presumably a leader in the network of Vietnamese people smugglers, was previously sentenced to ten years in prison, writes the Belgian newspaper The standard. One of the ten drivers on trial, a man who is said to have transported a total of 56 victims to safehouses or smuggling sites on behalf of the gang, faces eight years in prison.

Four men in Vietnam were previously sentenced to more than seven years in prison for involvement in the deaths of 39 illegal migrants. They would have arranged transport from Belgium to England for an amount of 22,000 dollars (18,500 euros). Also in England, two Britons were previously found guilty of the deaths of the migrants. They were an operation coordinator and a truck driver who delivered the car.