Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, which is specialized in examining crimes of money laundering and tax evasion, has sentenced a former chairman of a government company in Abu Dhabi and a CEO to the same company to 15 years in prison for committing money laundering crimes obtained by exploiting their job and harming public money, and obliging them to pay a fine An amount of about eight billion dirhams was returned to the two victims of the two companies, and the proceeds of money laundering crime and property equivalent to their value or equivalent were confiscated, and they were obliged to pay an amount of five hundred and one thousand dirhams as temporary compensation for the two companies claiming civil rights, while the second accused was deported from the state after the execution The punishment.

The facts of the case are obtained in the accused committing crimes of money laundering, harming public money, forging documents and using them, by deliberately diverting and concealing the truth of the funds obtained from the crime of willful harm to the interest of their workplace and unlawfully appropriating funds, with the intent to disguise its source, location, movement and rights related to it. They entered those funds in fake investment operations with several companies.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi into the money laundering crime after it was uncovered in the context of corruption cases in which the first and second defendants were involved, showed that the defendants exploited the names of the two victimized companies to enter into agreements with companies outside the state, and that by decisions separately from them depending on their powers and functional powers. And this coincided with the conclusion of other parallel and identical agreements with the same foreign companies, but this time with companies in which they cloned the name of the company in which they work, so that the actual dealings with the cloned companies would take place and benefit from what those agreements recognized for themselves and leave the burdens and obligations they received on the shoulders of the original company , In order to reach their basic goal, which is to pour money from the agreements and contracts into the personal bank account of each of them.

Investigations revealed that the defendants had established several companies outside the state, with the purpose of camouflaging and confusing both the original company and the companies that were created to deal behind the scenes for the hidden purpose of the accused and others, which is to seize funds, and then use accounts and other companies to divide and distribute that money to those involved in committing These crimes were then transferred to other accounts in order to conceal their illegal sources, committing the crime of money laundering.