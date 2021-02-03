The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, which is specialized in examining crimes of money laundering and tax evasion, has sentenced a former chairman of a government company in Abu Dhabi and a CEO to the same company to 15 years in prison for committing money laundering crimes obtained by exploiting their job and harming public money, and obliging them to pay a fine An amount of about eight billion dirhams was returned to the two victim companies, and the proceeds from the crime of money laundering and property that were equivalent to or equivalent in value were confiscated, and they were obliged to pay an amount of five hundred and one thousand dirhams as a temporary compensation for the two companies claiming civil rights, while the second accused was deported from the state after the execution The punishment.

The facts of the case are obtained in the accused committing crimes of money laundering, harming public money, forging documents and using them, by deliberately diverting and concealing the truth of the funds obtained from the crime of willful harm to the interest of their employer and unlawfully seizing funds, with the intention of camouflaging their source, location, movement and rights related to them. They entered those funds in fake investment operations with several companies.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi into the money laundering crime after it was uncovered in the context of corruption cases in which the first and second defendants were involved, indicated that the defendants exploited the names of the two victimized companies to enter into agreements with companies outside the country, and that was done by individual decisions depending on their powers and functional powers. And this coincided with the conclusion of other parallel and identical agreements with the same foreign companies, but this time with companies in which they cloned the name of the company in which they work, so that the actual dealings with the cloned companies would take place and benefit from what those agreements recognized for themselves and leave the burdens and obligations they received on the shoulders of the original company , In order to reach their basic goal, which is to pour money from the agreements and contracts into the personal bank account of each of them.

Investigations revealed that the defendants had established several companies outside the state with the purpose of camouflaging and confusing both the original company and the companies that were established to deal behind the scenes for the hidden purpose of the accused and others represented in seizing funds, and then using accounts and other companies to divide and distribute those funds to the participants in the commission of that The crimes were then transferred to other accounts in order to conceal their illegal sources, committing the crime of money laundering.





