The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has sentenced a former chairman of a company to a 15-year prison sentence and a CEO in the same company, for committing money laundering crimes obtained by exploiting their jobs and harming public money, and obliging them to pay a fine and return an amount of about eight billion dirhams to the two victim companies, and confiscate Proceeds from the crime of laundering money and property equal to their value, and obligating them to pay 501 thousand dirhams as temporary compensation to the two companies claiming civil rights, with the second accused being deported from the state after the implementation of the punishment.

The facts of the case are obtained in the accused committing crimes of money laundering, damage to public money, forgery and use of documents, by deliberately transferring and concealing the truth of the money obtained from the crime of willful harm to the interest of their workplace and unlawfully appropriating funds, with the intent to disguise their source, location, movement and rights related to them. They entered those funds in fake investment operations with several companies.

The case papers indicated that the money laundering crime was uncovered in the context of corruption cases in which the first and second accused were involved, while the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the defendants exploited the names of the two victimized companies to enter into agreements with companies outside the country, with separate decisions depending on their powers. And their functional powers, and this coincided with the conclusion of other parallel and identical agreements with the same external companies, but this time with companies in which they cloned the name of the company in which they work, so that the actual dealings with the cloned companies would take place and benefit from what those agreements approved for themselves and leave the burdens and commitment they receive on their shoulders. The original company, in order to reach their primary objective, which is to pour money from the agreements and contracts into the personal bank account of each of them.

Investigations revealed that the defendants had established several companies outside the state with the purpose of camouflaging and confusing both the original company and the companies that were created to deal behind the scenes for the hidden purpose of the accused and others, which is to seize funds, then use accounts and other companies to divide and distribute that money to the participants in the commission. These crimes were then transferred to other accounts in order to conceal their illegal sources, thus committing the crime of money laundering.





