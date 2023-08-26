On August 20, 2008, flight JK5022 operated by the now-defunct Spanair took off at the Barajas airport. Seconds later, the plane crashed, killing 154 people. Eighteen passengers managed to survive, although they were seriously injured. Producer David Gallart prefers to refer to that day as a tragedy rather than an accident. It’s one of the things he’s learned in the two years he’s been investigating this case. “It is important to differentiate it. Accident sounds like a coincidence. If something like this happened, it is because failures occurred ”, says the producer in a telematic conversation.

He is one of those responsible for Flight JK5022. The Spanair tragedy, a documentary miniseries produced by Secuoya that analyzes the causes of what happened. Explain that it was not a single error, but a chain of many errors. This is what risk analysis studies call swiss cheese pattern: the blunder manages to get through the cracks in each and every layer that has been created to prevent disaster. The three episodes of this production are already included in the Movistar Plus+ catalogue, when It has just been 15 years since what was the worst air disaster in Spain in the last 35 years.

Why didn’t the alarm sound indicating that the plane was not ready for takeoff? Through unpublished testimonies from victims, relatives, specialists and technicians, summary material, reports from the investigation commission and a flight simulator that recreates the moment the plane crashed, this production focuses on air safety worldwide and in the increasingly precarious aeronautical industry. For example, by chance the same day as the catastrophe, the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (SEPLA) released a statement mentioning the deterioration of Spanair’s services, a company that ended up going bankrupt at the beginning of 2012.

Gallart, who was looking for a topic to explore in documentary format in the recent history of Spain, recalls: “Although I am not an expert in aviation safety, the way in which the case report was written seemed strange to me. After informing me, I realized that there was much more than what had been counted. For example, that the reports on these cases in Spain are prepared by an institution that is not independent from the aviation industry, the Commission for the Investigation of Civil Aviation Accidents and Incidents (CIAIAC), contrary to what happens in the United States with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). “It is one of the great struggles that the association has had in all these years,” recalls Gallart.

The reconstruction that the production of Secuoya makes of the tragedy of the Spanair flight of 2008. Movistar Plus+

Pilar Vera is the president of the Association of those affected by Flight JK5022. Gallart explains that she hasn’t always had good experiences with the media, which she feels hasn’t received adequate attention. She was somewhat reticent at first to the proposal to tell the tragedy in this format until she learned of Secuoya’s approach. “We wanted to tell a brave story, in which we do not point to a culprit, but we do make it clear whose key responsibilities are for the tragedy to happen.”

The director of the series, Alberto Puerta, worked conscientiously on the testimonies of survivors and relatives that are the backbone of the story. “They would tell us, ‘please don’t ask me how I felt or how I feel,’ so we avoided asking questions that were aimed at exposing their feelings too much,” Gallart explains. “It was not necessary for the viewer to feel identified with something that could happen to any of us. And for him to understand how hard it is to demand justice for years without it coming, ”he continues.

The first of the chapters of the documentary series begins by recreating what happened on August 20, with the transcripts of the cabin recording and computer-generated images. The story goes on to describe the work of the maintenance technicians, the economic situation of the airline, the pressures their workers had to be punctual and why the alarm that would have prevented the accident failed. And the third act focuses on the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, which arrived a decade after the tragedy. In it, the political leaders, the airport managers and Boeing declared. This investigation tells that the American company has faced catastrophes in other countries due to errors very similar to those that occurred in Madrid, but has not done anything to correct them. The company has declined the invitation of the Spanish production company to participate in this miniseries.

Several people deposited flowers last Monday in terminal two of the Barajas airport during the tribute ceremony for the 15th anniversary of the Spanair tragedy. Jesus Hellin (Europa Press)

The dialogues between the airport workers who assisted the victims after the plane crash that appear on the screen are the real ones. Not so those of the people who were in the cabin of the plane. Those responsible for Flight JK5022. The Spanair tragedy they preferred not to include them. In that case, they chose to do “the best reconstruction possible out of respect for the deceased,” explains its executive producer.

A global security issue

The documentary includes testimonies from three experts from other countries to internationalize the thematic background of this production: global air safety, not just Spanish. And the economic interests that violate it. Gallart recalls that “although Europe has its own agencies, in the end, the ones that approve the planes that fly around the world and certify their safety are the American institutions.”

Some of the “outrageous details” about the death of these 154 people who did not enter the final assembly is “that the aircraft had its certificate of airworthiness expired,” says the producer. “It was renewed a month before the accident without an inspector having seen it, only by reviewing the vehicle documentation. It is an industry in which more inspectors are needed than there are”, Gallart points out. The Association of People Affected by Flight JK5022 counts this documentary series as a small victory, just when it has managed to create the first aviation safety foundation in Spain.

