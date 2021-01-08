Carafe does not need a first or last name.

Carafe could not have been such a Carafe at this time when the VAR is the one who ends up deciding whether or not to shout a goal. And perhaps it would have been even more Carafe had it been born many years before when the one who was good with the ball as Garrafa no more was required of him than that, which is ultimately the most important thing.

But if 15 years after his death the clicks on the Youtube videos, Yes one movie about his life is projected on several courts to a “full room” and then also reaches television, if each footballer who remembers him takes the careful respect of pausing as one who opens a space and makes it clear that what he has for say about Carafe is not something that can be said about anyone, it is because Garrafa chose to do nothing more and nothing less than just what he wanted.

Garrafa left on a Sunday, January 8. 15 years ago. Precisely the day of the week that he enjoyed the most. He was doing stunts on the bike. Or play with the ball. Does not matter. It is not important.

He played until the last second of his life. He died as he lived and lived as he played.

To know how Garrafa played, it is enough to put the highest possible bar and see his performance in the two finals of the 2001 National B in which Banfield beat Quilmes and returned to First. And from there begin to pull the rope of a football myth that adds anecdotes of those that stretch and spice up with the passage of time.

That kid who at twenty-something looked like an old man and broke into an unforgettable team from El Porvenir, the two sausages a la pomarola that he ate on the way to play a final with Gerli’s club, the frustrated chance of reaching Boca because Carlos Bilardo crossed him on the highway and saw that Garrafa was traveling by motorcycle and at high speed, love for Laferrere, the place where you chose to start and close the circle of your life.

In Banfield he was the figure of the Ascent in 2001 and fulfilled the dream of playing in First.

Legend has it that on February 13, 1998, at the Ezeiza estate, the National Team led by Passarella played a friendly against El Porve de Garrafa. And that the team that played in Metropolitan B won 3-1 with a goal and two assists from the 10 who was 23 years old and was already peeled. “Who the hell is this old man?” Asked Marcelo Gallardo, the 10th of the other team.

Tolo Gallego, Passarella’s assistant who was refereeing in the friendly, whistled at the end of the match when El Porvenir scored the third goal. But immediately the coaching staff was in charge of leaking a pious fake news to the press and the reports spoke of a 4-2 victory for Argentina. They failed not to notify Burrito Ortega that he had been assigned the authorship of a couple of goals that he denied on a radio note.

Garrafa, meanwhile, happily collected blue and white shorts and t-shirts that he distributed among his colleagues.

If only he had a more powerful physique. If he had dedicated himself to football in a more professional way. If only he had thought more about economic growth than his family. If he had hit the goal more instead of always looking to give a pass to his partner. If I had stopped riding a motorcycle. If I had… It would not have been Carafe.

Today Garrafa is flags, songs, murals and even a film was made about his life. Photo Maxi Failla

And he chose to be Carafe. He stayed with that. In Laferrere, where he was born and died. In Future, where he grew up, consolidated and encouraged himself to dream. And in Banfield, where he rubbed shoulders with the greatest and ended up becoming a myth. It is not necessary to use your first and last name.

That is Carafe. He did not play in Boca. And it’s OK. He was not champion of First. And it’s OK. He was not sold to Europe and he barely had a minimum step through Uruguay, but he returned because his father was ill and could not bear the distance. And it’s OK. He was not a millionaire. And it’s OK. His last step was taken in the promotion and in Lafe. And it’s perfect. Because if it hadn’t been one more. Because if not today it wouldn’t be a movie. Or a statue, like the one at the entrance to Banfield headquarters. Or songs. Or flags. Or murals.

Darío Mendelson, the El Porvenir psychologist in Garrafa’s time, defines him as “a big boy who played ball.” And he remembers telling him that he didn’t want to pass the ball to a teammate because he was afraid they wouldn’t give it to him anymore.

“I inaugurated a series of players that we could define as cult players. In other words, you don’t have to make them depend on the results. You don’t put them to win, you put them to play ”, he starts Alejandro Dolina in a broadcast of Let’s Talk about Soccer in 2003. It is heard by Víctor Hugo Morales and Roberto Perfumo. “Players who are not even doing very well,” continues Dolina, “but who is a delight to see them play. I have a collection there. And the first example is José Luis Garrafa Sánchez. It’s extraordinary.

Garrafa died at age 31 doing pirouettes with his motorcycle in Laferrere, his place of all life.

But let it be Garrafa himself who gives voice to his memory.

“Once with Laferrere I hit an opponent before the game started. I don’t even remember who it was. We were warming up the players of both teams, I think it was a match against Cambaceres. From above the stands the Lafe fans, who They knew about my fanaticism, they told me to hit someone. I pretended not to listen, but I started looking for a way to do it without anyone discovering me. Then, at one point, trotting backwards, I elbowed him a rival, who was on the floor. The truth is that it was a bit accidental, but the Lafe fans were going crazy. They celebrated it more than a goal. “

“In 2000 I went back to work. I did not play for seven months to be next to my old man. At that time I sold carafes, made holes for 100 pesos … I spent them all. I lived 13 years in the town of La Tablada. It was Banfield who made me know another life. “

Surrounded by balls, Garrafa’s best toy. Photo: Clarín Archive

“As a kid I was arrested. With some boys we went to the All Boys court to see Lafe. One spat it at Bochini, who was right there and the police took us all. He was 15 years old … When my old man found out As I had not asked permission to go to the field, he said: “Let them sleep there, they will be safer than at home. He left us all night in Cana! “

“I am sincere. Since I was a child, I have been from River, but I do not dream of playing there. My style is not what River is looking for. See if they are going to look for Garrafa Sánchez.”

“Before the fuck was healthier than now. We played ball all day and we didn’t care about anything. Now the boys are more advanced, the falopa runs much more. Many of my friends died because of drugs. Some He was killed by drugs and others by the police. If I had taken drugs, I would say so, I have no problems. Besides, the kids in the neighborhood took care of me. The same with alcohol: maybe I sucked twice in a bowling alley, but nothing more. I go to a barbecue, I’d rather eat four or five sausages than drink two liters of wine. It’s not that I don’t like it; it makes me sick, it gives me a stomach ache “.

On the day of his wake, the coffin toured the Laferrere stadium. Photo: Clarín Archive

“For me in El Porve it was where I played my best games, but of course, in that type of team almost nobody registers you, you don’t play for anything, you don’t fight for anything. It’s not like being in Banfield, where you like it or you don’t have the People’s eyes on your performances and whatever you do, they end up knowing you. “

“You start football when you are 6 years old. I always tell the boys: what do you play football with? With the ball. Well, then we are going to train everything with the ball.”