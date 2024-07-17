A 15-year-old teenager, identified as Maria Vitória dos Santos was the victim of a femicide last Sunday afternoon, when she was shot dead by her partner, Gilson Cruz, 56. The crime occurred at a residence in Monteiro, Brazil.

According to the criteria of

In an audio recording that has been widely shared on social media, Maria Vitória denounced Cruz’s constant threats and violence, including one incident where he pointed a gun at her.

“He’s already tried to do a lot of things to me, right? Like he threw a gun in my face, he blew my head off, then I had to report him to the UPA, a lot of things. But I never had the courage to report him,” the young woman said in the audio.

Police Chief Sávio Siqueira reported that The suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Brejo da Madre de Dios, thanks to the collaboration of the Military Police of Pernambuco and the use of surveillance cameras that identified the license plate of his vehicle.

“He fired more than once, he made sure to hit her and he hit her in such a way that there was no way she could survive,” Siqueira said of the attack.

The young woman met her partner when she was 13 years old. Photo:Mauricio Leon. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

According to witnesses, the couple was drinking alcohol at home when an argument broke out that ended in a fatal outcome. Although the relationship between Maria Vitória and Cruz was known to present episodes of violence, there were no formal complaints registered at the local police station.

Maria Vitória had met Cruz almost two years ago, when she started working at his bakery.

The young woman met him when she was 13 years old

Following a custody hearing on Tuesday, the court decided to keep Oliveira in prison.

During the hearing, the suspect chose to remain silent, avoiding providing any details about the crime. Police Chief Sávio Siqueira said that although Cruz did not cooperate, two of the victim’s colleagues had already given statements.

Maria Lúcia dos Santos Farias, the teenager’s mother, shared with the team of ‘TV Paraíba’, affiliated with ‘TV Globo’, that Maria Vitória met Oliveira about two years ago when she started working at his bakery, then a girl of just 13 years old.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter was having sexual relations with Cruz, which could constitute rape of a vulnerable person, according to the Brazilian Penal Code. If such a relationship is proven, the man will also be held accountable for this crime, in addition to femicide.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.