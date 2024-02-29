Home page World

The police in Landstuhl had to catch a teenager on the run today. © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

A teenager comes onto a school campus with a knife and a nine-year-old is slightly injured. The background to the crime in Landstuhl is said to have been a dispute between students.

Landstuhl – According to police, a 15-year-old threatened two students and a teacher with a knife in a schoolyard in Landstuhl, Palatinate. A nine-year-old student was allegedly slightly injured by the 15-year-old in the afternoon, but the knife was not used, the police said. There were no other injuries. The teenager then fled, but was caught by the police shortly afterwards.

According to previous findings, the background to the crime was a dispute between students in which the 15-year-old was involved. The police said they are continuing to investigate. Tomorrow there will be discussions at school from the school psychology service.

According to previous investigations, the 15-year-old entered the school grounds at around 3:45 p.m., after which the police received numerous emergency calls. Emergency services arrested the young person nearby after just a few minutes. He did not have a knife with him when he was arrested. He was taken into custody and then handed over to a guardian. dpa