Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 20:28

A 15-year-old teenager reported to the police that she had been raped by at least two men, who are known to her, in the early hours of last Friday, the 3rd, when she was at a friend’s house, in Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense. She claims to have been drugged before the rape, which was filmed. The teenager says she doesn’t remember anything and that she found out about the rape after seeing the images on social media. The Civil Police investigates the case.

According to the teenager’s family, she was sleeping at a friend’s house on the night of Thursday to Friday, when a group of boys, friends of her and the owner of the house, arrived and woke them up. They began to play a game known as “challenge”, during which they were asked whether the teenager would stay with one of the boys. She replied no. During the game, the teenager was encouraged to drink alcohol. After a certain point, she doesn’t remember anything.

“I don’t remember what happened, I don’t remember anything. I just remember being woken up, passing out. But they played me being raped in the media, and they themselves raped me. I just want my life back, it’s really bad for you to go out on the street and be looked at. I’m having to drink cocktails to avoid getting sick for a month”, the teenager told TV Globo, this Tuesday morning, the 7th.

On Friday morning, the group called the teenager’s sister and asked her to pick up the girl from her friend’s house. The sister went and, given the teenager’s condition, asked if they had used drugs, which the group denied.

Soon after, videos with scenes of the rape began to circulate on messaging apps and social media. In at least one of them, the alleged perpetrators of the rape were marked. It was through these images that the teenager and her family discovered that she had been the victim of rape, committed by at least two men, aged 20 and 22.

The teenager went to the 58th DP, at Posse, in Nova Iguaçu, on Saturday afternoon, the 4th, with her sisters. When telling the story, she was advised to go to the hospital and undergo tests. The girl received care and started taking the anti-HIV cocktail, which must be used for a month. Upon leaving the hospital, the women returned to the police station, waited for hours and ended up leaving without registering the incident.

The victim returned to the police station on Monday, the 6th, and managed to register the case. She was heard by a woman and accompanied by one of the sisters. She was later taken alone to the scene of the alleged crime. Also on Monday, three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, who had allegedly witnessed the rape, gave a statement to the police. While they were testifying, the girl was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), where she underwent tests to confirm the rape.

The investigation ended up being transferred to the Nova Iguaçu Women’s Assistance Police Station (Deam), where the victim will give a new statement, now accompanied by a specialist in sexual violence against adolescents. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 7th, no one had been arrested – two cell phones belonging to alleged witnesses to the crime were seized. The police have already found more than ten videos recorded during the alleged rape.

In a statement, the Civil Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and “the specialized team is in contact with the victim, who will be heard again, through a special statement”. According to the note, steps are still being taken to clarify the case.