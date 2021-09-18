An unusual case was reported in a study published last Saturday (11/9) in the medical journal Urology Case Reports: A 15-year-old UK teenager had to undergo emergency surgery after a USB cable got stuck in his urethra when trying to measure penis size.

According to the American newspaper New York Post, the incident allegedly began after a 15-year-old boy, who did not have his identity revealed, of course, was taken by sexual curiosity and ended up inserting a USB cable in his urethra.

+ Technology created by startup can prevent hurricane evolution

The sexual experience went awry when the cable got stuck in the young Brit’s scrotum like a kind of catheter. Despite attempts to extract it on their own, the object became so tangled that the two ends of the handle were hanging out of the penis, reveals the newspaper.

The family soon took the boy to the hospital when he began to urinate blood. After initial attempts to remove the object failed, the teenager was transferred to University College London hospital, reports the New York Post.

According to the study, the boy, who appeared to be embarrassed, asked to speak to the doctors without the presence of his mother. It was then that he “confessed” his frightening feat.

X-rays revealed that there was a knot in the USB cable inside the teenager, which required surgeons to make an incision in the region between the genital organ and the anus to tear it out. They pulled the ends through the opening of the urethra and cut the rest of the thread before removing the pieces.

Fortunately, the boy recovered without further damage, says the American newspaper, and was discharged from hospital the next day. However, he had to undergo an evaluation two weeks later to check for possible damage to the urethra and will need monitoring in the future.

