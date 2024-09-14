In India, specifically in the state of Bihar, A family was involved in a tragedy when a young man of only 15 years old lost his life after undergoing gallbladder surgerywhich was performed by an alleged doctor who, according to some witnesses, was guided throughout the procedure by a YouTube video.

Krishna Kumar, the affected youth, was brought to the Ganpati Seva Sadan clinic in Saran district on Friday evening. The teenager had presented constant vomiting and severe abdominal pain.for this reason his family had sought medical attention.

The establishment was run by Ajit Kumar Puri, an alleged professional who raised suspicions from the beginning, However, in the midst of their concern, the family decided to put aside doubts about the subject’s competence.

What began as a search for relief turned into a tragedy, as Puri made the decision to perform surgery without parental consent.

Despite the fact that an improvement in the young man’s symptoms had been noted after his admission to the clinic, the supposed doctor went ahead with the operation, which reflected a serious lack of ethics and professionalism.

The surgery was intended to remove a gallstone from the boy. Photo:iStock Share

According to some testimonies collected by the local television channel NDTVPuri not only performed the medical procedure without prior authorization, but He also had a very suspicious attitude, as he kept checking his cell phone to look up video tutorials on YouTube. on how to perform the surgery, rather than using appropriate medical techniques.

As the operation progressed Krishna’s health worsened, The young man repeatedly complained of acute painupon seeing this, the family questioned the supposed doctor, but he responded in a disdainful and rude manner.

Everything got worse when Krishna stopped breathing, In an attempt to save his life, cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed. and although the maneuver worked, the young man had to be sent to another hospital, unfortunately the young man died during the journey.

The young man died on the way to the other hospital. Photo:THE TIME file Share

What happened after the young man’s death?

After Krishna’s death, The medical staff and the supposed doctor abandoned the boy’s body on the hospital stairs and fled.

The teenager’s family later went to local authorities to file a formal complaint, accusing Puri of medical malpractice and negligence.

The report of NDTV He also stressed that Some people claimed that Puri was not a professional doctor but was posing as one.

The boy’s body has already been sent for an autopsy to determine the real cause of his death, However, it is not ruled out that it was due to medical negligence.

At the moment the local police have started an investigation to find out the whereabouts of the impostor, and the authorities have also registered an FIR (First Information Report). It should be added that, The clinic where the medical procedure was performed was abandoned and other patients were also left there. who were in the middle of other procedures.

ANGELICA YELITHSSA MORALES C.