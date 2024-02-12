15-year-old rapper Baby Melo refused to perform in Russia after being detained at a concert

15-year-old rap artist Baby Melo (real name Goga Meladze), who was detained during a concert in St. Petersburg, refused to perform in Russia, since “everything is blocked” in the country. His words lead Telegram-The Flow channel.

The musician said that he will now work to perform all over the world, and first of all, he will try to give concerts in Warsaw and Lithuania, since there are a large number of “rubbish and Russian-speaking boys” there.

In addition, Meladze said that he had practically no friends left: “When some kind of *** (nightmare, — approx. “Tapes.ru”), then all the people disappear and show their faces. In Tbilisi I communicate with Luka, with Danila Hokage, but I have no friends at all.”

In January, it became known that Baby Melo was released from a temporary detention center for minors a day after he and his colleague, performer Badri (real name Orkhan Akhmedov), were detained during a concert in St. Petersburg. The artist’s mother called the incident a lawlessness.