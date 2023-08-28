Dhe district court in Hanover sentenced a 15-year-old youth to ten years for murder on Monday. In addition, the court reserved the right to impose subsequent preventive detention. This is the highest penalty that can be imposed on a juvenile offender. The student, who was 14 at the time of the crime, murdered a classmate of the same age in Wunstorf, northwest of Hanover, in January. The perpetrator had arranged to meet his victim, lured the boy to the fallow railings of a former garden center, tied him up and then killed him. Several hundred emergency services had searched for the missing youth until the body was found.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

The trial against the perpetrator took place in full exclusion of the public for his protection, so there are only a few clues as to the course of events and the motive behind the crime. During the trial, however, there were indications that the perpetrator might have had an accomplice. The public prosecutor’s office in Hanover is investigating in this context. The perpetrator was convicted on Monday by the juvenile chamber of the regional court for attempted extortion in twelve cases. Before the murder of his classmate, the youth allegedly threw letters into mailboxes in the neighborhood threatening to harm the children of the residents or to destroy their homes if they did not pay his demand for money.

Adolescent wants to use opportunities for rehabilitation

The perpetrator is to spend his youth sentence in a social therapy facility. In contrast to adults, the imposition of preventive detention for young people is decided in a further main hearing after they have served their youth sentence. The possibility of preventive detention for young offenders was only created in 2008 and is extremely rarely used in court practice.

The perpetrator’s lawyer announced that his client wanted to use his opportunities for rehabilitation. The lawyer said that he had also asked the victim’s surviving relatives to apologize in court. The families of the victims and perpetrators are apparently trying to cope with the consequences of what happened and came together on Monday for the verdict.