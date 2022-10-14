Home page World

Of: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Several people were killed in gunfire in the US city of Raleigh. © Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP/dpa

In the United States, a 15-year-old shot dead five people on Thursday and two others were injured, some seriously. The motive for the crime is still unclear.

Raleigh – In the US state of North Carolina, a fifteen-year-old gunman killed five people and injured two others on Thursday. As the police announced on Thursday the same evening (local time), the perpetrator opened fire in a residential area in the city of Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina. The police then searched for hours for the perpetrator before he was arrested in a house.

An off-duty police officer was among those killed in the attack, the youngest victim was 16 years old. Two other people were also injured in the attack in the United States and taken to a hospital. One of the injured is a police officer who has already been able to leave the hospital. A 59-year-old victim is currently in mortal danger, according to the police.

In July, an armed civilian in the United States shot and killed a gunman who had previously killed three people.

Gun attack in North Carolina: 15-year-old perpetrator also in mortal danger

The motive of the shooter was not yet clear. “A 15-year-old white male suspect has been taken into custody and is in critical condition,” Raleigh City Police Commissioner Estella Patterson told reporters Friday. Patterson did not say how the suspect was injured.

“We have to end this senseless violence in the USA, we have to deal with gun violence,” the mayor demanded. North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said, “Terror hit our doorstep tonight. Every community’s nightmare has arrived in Raleigh.” (nz/dpa/afp)

At least 30 people, including several children, were killed in a deadly attack on a kindergarten in Thailand.