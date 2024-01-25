At a youth tournament in Frankfurt on Pentecost, a 15-year-old boy died after being hit in the head. The trial against the suspect, a 17-year-old from France, has now begun behind closed doors.

Jeans, a red hoodie, the hood pulled over his head, a corona protective mask over his mouth and nose. With his face additionally shielded by a briefcase so that no one can catch a glimpse of the defendant, the 17-year-old teenager walks down the corridor in the Frankfurt regional court in the morning. His hands are handcuffed behind his back and several sergeants and one of his defenders accompany him. It doesn't take long before the door to the hearing room closes.

The act, which will be discussed in the coming weeks, not only shocked the whole of Germany in the summer, but also triggered shock and debates about violence on football pitches in France and elsewhere. At an international youth tournament in Frankfurt, after a game between a Berlin team and a French team, scuffles broke out, which escalated to such an extent that a 15-year-old player from the Berlin team died. The prosecution's indictment states that the boy was hit in the head from behind, which, among other things, injured an artery. Rescue workers resuscitated him on the field, but in the hospital the doctors could only determine that he was brain dead. It is a tragedy that is hard to understand for outsiders for two families, one of whom had to bury their child and the other who has to live with the fact that their child allegedly caused the death of another person. Nothing will ever be the same again.