The tragedy took place around 18:30 on the first day of the year: the mayor and the community of Pellezzano shocked by what happened

A beginning of the year that probably could not have been more tragic than this with regard to accidents on the roads of the national territory. Around 6:30 pm yesterday, Saturday 1st January, a girl of 15 and a girl of 17, lost their lives following a bad scooter accident on the streets of Pellezzano, a small town in the province of Salerno, in Campania.

A drama that has upset not only the two families of the victims, but also the whole community of Pellezzano and that of the neighboring municipalities, which happened right in first day of the year.

Two boys, a 15-year-old teenager and a 17-year-old teenager, whose personal details were not disclosed, tragically lost their lives following a bad scooter accident. The accident occurred around 18:30 on the streets of Pellezzano, in province of Salerno.

For reasons still under investigation by the local authorities, the boys seem to have lost control of the vehicle, a Beverly 250 cc scooter, ending their run ruinously on the ground.

Apparently there were also with them two other friends, who survived the impact and are currently in hospital for treatment.

Condolences for the victims of the accident in Pellezzano

As anticipated, the victims are one girl of only 15 years it’s a 17 year old boy. He was the brother and brother-in-law of two volunteers of the Santa Maria delle Grazie association. While the girl was the sister of a volunteer of the Avis Group of Pellezzano.

On the page Facebook of the Municipality and on that of the mayor Francesco Morra, a touching message which served to show the closeness of the whole community to both families affected by this very serious loss. Here are the words of the mayor: