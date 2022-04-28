The sister of the 15-year-old Ahmed Jouider, found dead in the Brenta, speaks: “Someone knows the truth, but they are afraid to speak. We will not stop”

There are still many mysteries about the death of Ahmed Jouiderthe 15 year old disappeared in Padua and then found lifeless in the Brenta.

The mother and sister do not believe the suicide hypothesis and are convinced that someone has forced Ahmed a take their own life. The boy, before disappearing, had greeted the two women affectionately, as if he knew that he would never see them again and then he had sent strange messages to her ex-girlfriend, telling her that he would die that day or that he would be injured. severe. He had talked about settling of accountsthen nothing.

A few days ago, a passer-by found hers cell phone near the Brenta river. After the news, the Fire Brigade searched the area until the tragic discovery.

The 17-year-old sister throws a today appeal to her brother’s friends, harsh words but of which she and her mother are certain. Ahmed Jouider would never kill himself, he had dreams in the drawer and he loved life. Here are his words:

Someone knows the truth about my brother and does not speak because he is afraid of the consequences and the police. My brother would never kill himself, he had plans, he wanted to find a good job. In the past he had said he wanted to be a cop. Someone pushed my brother to commit suicide. We will not stop, we will carry on until the truth comes out.

The prosecutor who investigates the 15-year-old’s death follows the lead of instigation to suicide. The police are taking care of analyzing the chats and every useful element in the victim’s cell phone.

Every trail is open, from voluntary suicide, to paid games, cyber bullying or even violent baby gangs.

Ahmed’s ex-girlfriend showed all received messages from the boy the day of the disappearance and told the investigators that they had broken up, but that they had remained in good relations. The 15-year-old had written in the text messages that he had put himself in big trouble.