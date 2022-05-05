New elements emerged on the death of 15-year-old Ahmed Jouider: here’s what he wrote to his ex-girlfriend on the day of the tragedy

Investigations continue into the death of Ahmed Jouider, the 15 year old disappeared and later found dead in the Brenta. About twenty messages emerged that the boy sent that day to his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had maintained relations.

The same ex said that she had decided to put an end to their story, because in recent times the young man It was changed. She loved to go out and have fun and neglected school.

Ahmed had changed for some time. He didn’t study anymore and so I left him. His only thought was to go out and have fun. He was no longer as I had known him.

Ahmed Jouider’s latest posts

On the day of his disappearance, before leaving home on his bike, Ahmed Jouider wrote several messages to his peer. Messages in which she spoke of having fear of dyingfrom settling of scoresfrom dangerous people. Here are some of the sentences disclosed:

I’ll go back dead or they’ll hurt me a lot. They threaten me, I’m afraid. I have to go out I have some unfinished business with some people I think I will die or if I don’t die I will have serious injuries, but I think I will die … I wanted to tell you that I love you but so much you do not understand in my opinion, I do not want to be sloppy but now I don’t care anymore , I’m just telling you this, I’m not telling you anything else …

The 15-year-old’s cell phone was found by the police near the pedestrian bridge. According to investigators, the device was turned off the day of the disappearance and was never turned on again. The last sms sent results at 22:50 of that same day.

The agents found that the 15-year-old has deleted most messages and documents on your smartphone. The latter was also damaged by rain.

There are many obscure points that law enforcement is trying to clear up. Was Ahmed forced to commit suicide? On his lifeless body, no signs of violence were highlighted. Was he the one who deleted the messages? Who are the people he was afraid of? Investigations continue tirelessly.