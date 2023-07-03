Here’s what happened from the words of the TV presenter

There presenter of Who has seen it? Federica Sciarelli find a missing boy at the beach, while enjoying a Sunday at the beach with family and friends. She immediately recognized him and immediately called her parents, thus allowing the reunion. Many people applauded her gesture on the beach and online: her presence there was truly providential.

The news of the discovery by the presenter was given by the television broadcast from her Twitter page, signaling what happened a short time before on a beach in the coast of Rome.

The boy who disappeared on the coast of Rome is fine. While the searches were underway, he was noticed around 4 pm on the Palidoro beach, in front of the “Bambino Gesù” hospital by Federica Sciarelli, who stayed with him while his parents arrived.

This can be read on the Twitter page of Who has seen it? While a user on the social adds:

A day full of emotions. I witnessed the discovery of a 15 year old boy. Luckily for him in Maccarese, by the sea, there was Federica Sciarelli who stopped him, taking him back to his loved ones, while everyone had been looking for him, for hours, even with helicopters.

After calling the authorities and parents, the presenter awaited the arrival of the family together with the 15-year-old.