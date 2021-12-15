A resident of New Jersey, USA, wanted to buy a car for his mother and became a millionaire at the age of 15. His story publishes The Sun.

Corey Nieves started a cookie business so his mother could stop taking the bus and afford to buy a car. At first, the young man was selling hot chocolate at a friend’s restaurant, but soon he realized that he was fascinated by baking, and began to look for a recipe for the perfect cookie.

“It was either too hard or too soft. It took almost a year to perfect the oatmeal raisin cookies, ”said Nieves’ mother Lisa. As a result, the mother and son managed to develop the optimal recipe, and in 2012, when Nieves was eight years old, they opened their own biscuit production and registered the Mr. Cory’s Cookies.

The products quickly gained popularity, especially customers were attracted by the fact that 75 percent of the ingredients were natural and did not contain preservatives. The mother and son have achieved even greater success with the launch of home delivery of sweets.

The Nieves attracted $ 100,000 (7.3 million rubles) of investment and began collaborating with large corporations. Seven years after the founding of the company, Corey’s fortune was estimated at one million dollars (73.5 million rubles).

The young man said that he is fond of not only cooking, but also fashion – he even managed to take part in advertising campaigns of major fashion brands. “The ability to present yourself is the key to success. People first look at my style and ask: “Who dresses you? Your mom?” – said Corey.

After graduation, the young businessman plans to enter Princeton University.

Earlier it was reported that 12-year-old boy from London Omari McQueen became the youngest restaurateur in the world and wrote a cookbook. Because of dyslexia – a violation of the ability to master the skills of reading and writing – school teachers gave up on the child at the age of seven.