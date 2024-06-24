The lifeless body of the 15-year-old boy, of foreign origins, was found late on Sunday evening lying in a flowerbed in the Baden Powell park in Via Raffello, right in the centre. According to initial police findings, he was hit with a single stab wound to the abdomen. An event that happened a few hours earlier, around 6pm, when the green space that runs along the railway, surrounded by the buildings of the residential neighbourhood, is usually crowded, especially on public holidays. Therefore, it is impossible that no one saw it. Two minors, aged 15 and 16, were arrested for investigations.

The first hypothesis is that the teenager was part of one of the small gangs that in the city have stood out for some time for small thefts, “brazen” attacks in broad daylight (even for simply refusing a cigarette), and that in places like Baden Powell in Pescara they often have their headquarters. The fifteen-year-old could therefore have paid with his life for a mistake, or he could have got the worst of it at the end of an argument.

According to the investigators, the attacker’s hours were numbered anyway. A large knife was found near the crime scene, the weapon with which the boy was apparently struck only once but fatally. A detail which, however, has not found official confirmation.

The park and the surrounding area are monitored by cameras installed by the Municipality in all the green areas of the city, and this could provide very useful elements for the investigations. The police also started looking for possible witnesses and began to comb the environments frequented by the teenager to look for other useful clues about the brutal crime that shocked the city.