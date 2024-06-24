Further details emerge on the tragedy that occurred in the Pescara area. The alleged perpetrators of the crime were two minors.homocide of a sixteen year old from Pescara. This is not what was communicated with the initial confusing information which indicated the victim as a young foreigner.

The body of victim was found on Sunday evening in a public park located in the city center. According to the information we currently have, the two young men arrested, the alleged culprits, belong to very influential families. One is the son of a lawyer, the other of the marshal commander of a local station in the province of Pescara.

The boy’s corpse he was found lying on the grass, covered in blood and with obvious stab wounds on his body. The murder weapon, presumably a knife used in scuba diving, has not yet been found. The Prosecutor’s Office, however, is currently maintaining the utmost confidentiality on the matter, defining it as “an extremely delicate case”.

THE suspects, two Italian teenagers, after the crime, would have calmly gone for a swim in the sea, as evidenced by the footage from the surveillance cameras in the area. Probably, it was in the seaside town that they got rid of the knife used for the assassination. For this reason, the fire brigade divers, who arrived at dawn from Ancona, searched the stretch of sea in front of the “Croce del Sud” restaurant for several hours the following morning in search of the weapon.

The investigations of the flying squad of the Pescara Police Headquarters are trying to reconstruct everything that happened between the boys involved in this tragedy. The agents of the flying squad, the forensic police, the chief prosecutor Giuseppe Bellelli and the medical examiner Cristian D’Ovidio are working at the crime scene, in the Baden Powell park.

The victim was allegedly tricked and taken to one isolated area of ​​the park and then stabbed several times in the vital parts. It seems it may have been a dispute over drug trafficking that ended in a brutal murder. The call to 118 to request help arrived around 9pm, but when we arrived at the Baden Powell park in Via Raffaello, no one could help but confirm the boy’s death.