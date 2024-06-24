The body of a 15-year-old boy was found lifeless in a park in Pescara. He had several stab wounds all over his body

A poor guy 15 year old was found lifeless in Pescara. His body was lying in a park, abandoned after receiving a series of stab wounds. According to investigators, someone hit him with a strange knife, the kind that divers use during their dives. He investigates to understand what could have happened in the Abruzzo city.

The police received a call to intervene in Parco Baden Powell, a public park in the Abruzzo town. When they arrived on site they found the now lifeless body of a 15 year old boy.

The investigations began immediately and are coordinated by Pescara Police. The head of the Prosecutor’s Office, Giuseppe Bellelli, also intervened on the site at the time of the discovery, starting the investigation by the police.

The body was found lying among the brushwood, a short distance from an underpass near the park, a place where local kids usually hang out. The officers found no documents.

According to the police who intervened on site, together with the prosecutor at the juvenile court of L’Aquila, David Mancini, it is undoubtedly murder. Maybe a fight between kids ended in tragedy.

The murder of the 15-year-old found lifeless in Pescara is being investigated

According to what emerged, a call came to the police around 9pm on Sunday 23 June 2024. A passerby had seen a body in the undergrowth. The 118 rescuers who arrived together with the police tried to revive him for a long timebut there would have been nothing he could do.

He had several stab wounds on his body, probably from a diving knife. The most accredited hypothesis is that of a dispute between baby drug dealers, kids who usually find themselves on the pitch behind the park to sell hashish.

Read also: Tragedy on holiday, the beloved influencer found lifeless: the first hypotheses on the death