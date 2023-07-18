A 15 year old boy he lost his life in Garbagnate Milanese, in the province of Milan. A drunk man without a license ran over him and took his tender life. With him, there was also a girl of the same age, who is currently in very serious condition.

L’32 year old man was arrested and charged with traffic crime. He was found to have no driving license and had a positive alcohol test. The sad event took place around 11pm on 17 July, precisely in via Kennedy.

The 15-year-old boy didn’t make it

After the alarm, the Carabinieri agents reached the scene of the road accident and found themselves in front of a dramatic scene. The bicycle now destroyed and a damaged van parked on the side of the road. The 15-year-old boy and his age were immediately transported to hospital by 118 health workers. The young man was hospitalized in San Gerardo in Monza, while the girl in Niguarda in Milan. The first is died shortly afterwhile the second is currently in serious condition, reported a severe head injury.

After due investigations, the police discovered that the 32-year-old did not have a license and had driven under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on a traffic offense charge and transferred to the San Vittore prison. You will have to appear before the judge.

The lifeless body of the 15-year-old boy will be subjected toautopsy in the next days. The examination will help investigators understand the exact cause of the minor’s death. It will also be fundamental reconstruction of the road accident.

The story has shocked everyone the residents, who are praying and hoping that the 15-year-old will recover soon and return home to her family. So much there anger against the 32-year-old, who while driving drunk, took the life of a 15-year-old boy and reduced a girl of his age to serious conditions.