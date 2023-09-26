Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

The German language is certainly not the easiest language to learn. From the outside it appears harsh, rough and probably anything but beautiful. Unless you grew up with the language of poets and thinkers and know what it has to offer. In honor of the German language, we asked the BuzzFeed Germany community:

Here are the most frequently mentioned answers, which are really extremely German:

1. “Hello.”

-Marcus F.

2. “Transitional jacket. More is not possible.”

-Nina H.

3. “Papperlapapp.”

-Sophie S.

4. “Roughball.”

-Volker P.

5. “Tax Refund.”

-Nils K.

6. “Knickers.”

-Derek H.

7. “Hopsasa.”

-Steven S.

8. “Meal.”

-Yasemin S.

9. “Bird.”

-Made leash

10. “Belly Brush.”

-Carsten V.

11. “Rippery.”

-La Luna

12. “Semi-detached house.”

-Fabijana I.

13. “Cross ventilation.”

-Andreas F.

14. “Rye bread.”

-Carmen L.

15. “After work.”

-Aida H.

