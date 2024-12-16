An operation to rescue a victim of express kidnapping in the state of Chiapas, southern Mexico, also ended with the release of 15 Vietnamese who were deprived of their liberty in a home in the city of Tapachula.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported the arrest of three people in flagrante delicto in the vicinity of the El Encanto neighborhood, in the town of Puerto Madero, in the joint operation with the Secretariat of Security and the Pakal Immediate Reaction Force (FRIP). ).

The authority stated that it provided “specialized care to the victims, who were transferred to the National Migration Institute for their corresponding process.”

While the detainees were identified as José Luis ‘N’, Fabricio ‘N’ and Paulino ‘N’.

“The three alleged perpetrators are placed at the disposal of the District Attorney’s Office, a body that will continue with the pertinent investigations to establish whether it is related to other crimes committed in this city,” the FGE added in a statement.

The discovery of foreigners deprived of their liberty, It triggered an exhaustive search of roads and homes.

Human trafficking doesn’t stop

Separately, authorities reported the arrest of six other peopleaccused of human trafficking, who illegally transported eight Peruvian and Guatemalan foreigners.

The FGE reported the transfer of the victims to the National Migration Institute for due legal process.

While migrant caravans multiply In this state on the southern border of Mexico, violence in the region has escalated to alarming levels, with reports of murders, femicides, forced disappearances and the recruitment of people by organized crime groups.

Various civil organizations and residents have pointed to the month of November 2024 as one of the most violent in recent years in Chiapas, with numbers that continue to increase and reflect the ineffectiveness of the authorities to stop crime.