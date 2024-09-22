Russian Defense Ministry: 15 Ukrainian UAVs shot down over Russian territory overnight

Over the past night, air defense systems shot down 15 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, this is reported reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“During the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted,” the department said.

It is noted that six devices were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov, four over the Rostov region, two over the Kursk region, one each over the Astrakhan, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

Earlier, an attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was repelled in the Astrakhan Region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region Igor Babushkin. All services worked as scheduled, no one was hurt.

Yesterday afternoon, three Ukrainian missiles and an aircraft-type drone were shot down in the Kursk region, the region’s governor, Alexey Smirnov, reported.