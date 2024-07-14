Smirnov: 15 Ukrainian drones shot down in Kursk region in 24 hours

In the Kursk region, 15 Ukrainian drones were shot down in one day, this was reported in Telegram-channel, the acting governor of the Russian region, Alexei Smirnov, reported.

“Within a day, 15 Ukrainian drones were eliminated and neutralized using small arms and electronic warfare systems in border areas,” he said.

According to Smirnov, drops from copters and kamikaze drones were recorded in the city of Sudzha, in a number of villages in the Sudzhansky and Rylsky districts, in the village of Tetkino in the Glushkovsky district; no one was hurt.

In Sudzha, as a result of a drone attack, a television tower caught fire, fragments of explosive devices damaged the windows and the facade of the administrative building at one of the gas stations, as well as at the Sudzhan Agricultural College.

In the village of Korenevo and several settlements in the Rylsky district, after a nighttime drone raid, there was a partial power outage, and in the village of Gordeyevka, a field of winter wheat caught fire. In Popovo-Lezhachi, there was also a field fire, which was quickly extinguished.

The day before, 18 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Kursk region, and during the day, populated areas in various parts of the region were repeatedly shelled.

On the afternoon of July 13, a missile hazard siren was sounded over the region. Also on Saturday, a missile hazard siren was sounded in the Belgorod Region.