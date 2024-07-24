The digital government has stressed the importance of travelers knowing the customs rules regarding what can and cannot be carried and brought when traveling through the UAE’s airports.

In a report, it warned that the UAE government prohibits the entry of certain goods into the country, and imposes some restrictions on other goods, noting that there are 15 types of luggage that are permitted to enter and are exempt from taxes, according to the traveler’s guide on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The baggage allowed to be brought in with passengers and exempted from customs duties is reviewed, which are: optical binoculars, film projectors and accessories, radios, CDs and their discs, video cameras, digital cameras and personal use tapes, portable musical instruments, mobile phones, televisions and direct receivers at a rate of one device, baby strollers, personal sports equipment, computers and portable printing machines, calculators, chairs and strollers for people with disabilities, medicines for personal use and in compliance with applicable legislation, clothing and toiletry items, personal baggage, and personal jewelry.

She stated that the accompanying goods are exempt from customs duties, provided that the following conditions are met: the value of the gifts accompanied by the traveler does not exceed 3,000 Emirati dirhams, the luggage and gifts must be of a personal nature and in non-commercial quantities, the traveler must not be a frequent visitor to the customs office or a professional trader of the materials in his possession, and the traveler must not be a member of the transportation crew.

It set conditions for cigarettes, tobacco and alcoholic beverages, most notably: cigarettes should not exceed the prescribed limit (200 cigarettes), and the quantity of tobacco should not exceed the prescribed limit of chopped tobacco for smoking, or tobacco for pipes, or tobacco or molasses, and in the event that the quantity is exceeded, it is subject to the prescribed fees. As for alcoholic beverages, the quantity should not exceed the value of the gifts permitted with travelers, and it is not permitted to bring in or exempt tobacco products and alcoholic beverages for those under the age of 18. It pointed out that the customs duty rate is 5% of the actual value of the goods, plus the cost, shipping and insurance value, and it is 50% on the value of alcohol, and 100% on cigarettes.

As for prohibited and restricted goods, she pointed out that the UAE government prohibits the entry of certain goods into the country, and imposes some restrictions on other goods, explaining that prohibited goods are goods that the country prohibits the import or export of in accordance with the Customs Law and the competent authorities in the country.

Restricted goods are those whose import and export are restricted under the provisions of the Unified Customs Law of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries or any other law, and require prior permission from the competent authorities before importing them.

She pointed out that the UAE has established a list of prohibited materials, including but not limited to: drugs and prescriptions containing narcotic substances, pirated content, counterfeit currencies, materials used in black magic or sorcery, publications and artwork that conflict with religious teachings and values, and gambling tools and devices.