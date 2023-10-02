Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Split

“Mom, how is the teacher meeting going?” “We listen to it and then I say, ‘My child? I can’t imagine it at all.”

You probably already know that for one or the other Parents’ evening can get pretty wild. One parent is worried that the children will die from cheese sticks, while the other complains that the teacher is handing out candy bags that are too big. But do you know what’s a step above? Parent-teacher discussions. Because they can either be really nice or really tiring…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

But hey, there are of course positive experiences too, so don’t beat yourself up too much:

And while we’re on the subject of student-teacher: here 19 people tell how teachers have completely changed their lives.