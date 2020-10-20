This festival season, if you want to bring smart TV to your home, then Amazon and Flipkart are getting huge discounts on various types of TV models including Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Sony. You will also want to take advantage of this best deal to buy TV. So what is the delay, let us know which TV models of these popular companies have the most discounts and where you are going to benefit the most.

Philips 58 inch 6600 series 4K TV discount of 80 thousand

During the Amazon Sale, the best deal has come on Philips’ 58-inch TV, where you can buy 6600 series 4K TV for just Rs 39,999. Philips is offering a discount of about 80 thousand rupees on Ins TV. In this smart TV with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, you can run a lot of apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and Disney Hotstar. Swaping with older TVs can offer even more discounts.

This Philips TV is awesome

Samsung The Frame 50 Inch 4K Smart TV Up To 42 Thousand Off

Samsung’s Dhansoo TV is full of offers during the Flipkart sale in the festive season, where you can buy a 50-inch TV from Samsung’s The Frame series for just Rs 69,999. The price of this Samsung TV is Rs 1,12,900, on which the company is giving a discount of more than 42 thousand rupees. This smart TV from Samsung has tremendous features, which is its specialty. The company has made big claims regarding the sound quality and picture quality of this TV.

This LG TV is very special in low price

LG 43 inch 4K smart TV, 18 thousand discount

In the festival season, LG has brought tremendous offers for those who buy Smart TVs, where you can buy 43 inch TV for just Rs 34,990. The price of this LG TV is Rs 52,990, on which customers are getting a discount of 18 thousand rupees. LG’s smart TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports as well as many great features, which makes its sound and picture quality extremely powerful.

The features of this LG’s Dhansu TV are also Dhansu

LG 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV discounts of 57 thousand

If you want to buy a 65-inch TV in Amazon cell, LG has brought the best deal for you, where you can buy LG’s 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV for just Rs 82,990 with 41% discount. LG is offering a discount of Rs 57,000 on this TV during the sale. This LG Smart TV has a lot of features, which enhances the sound and picture quality and strengthens your home entertainment section.

Sony TV is unique

Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

You can buy this Sony’s Dhansoo TV Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Sale for just 89,890 after 16% discount. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV costs Rs 1,06,900, but you can buy it at Amazon Cell for Rs 89,890 after a discount of Rs 17,010. The sound and picture quality of this smart TV is tremendous and you can take advantage of numerous OTT video streaming apps.

This TV of TCL has a lot of specials

TCL 43 Inch AI 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Chinese company TCL is offering considerable discount on its TT in Amazon Sale. You can get a discount of Rs 30,991 on TCL 43 inch AI 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV in Amazon Sale. You can buy this smart TV equipped with a lot of features including Dolby Audio Power Speaker, Voice Control, with a 52% discount for just Rs 28,999. The price of this TV before the sale was Rs 59,990.

