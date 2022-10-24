Mexico.- We are a few months away from the winter season starting in Mexico because since autumn the drop in temperatures has already begun, that is why we must take into account some recommendations for protect us from the cold and prevent respiratory diseases.

These tips are recommendations from the Secretary of the Interior who seek that both girls, boys, adolescents, adults and older adults protect themselves from low temperatures, as well as other effects of the weather that intensify the thermal sensation, such as wind, rain, hail or snow.

Among the recommendations given by the authorities, is the wrap up well, protecting head, hands and feet, as well as the consumption of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C, to strengthen our body’s defenses.

Dress with the onion method, cover yourself with various garments, Not only do they warm you better than thick clothing, but you can condition yourself according to where you are. Avoid using double stockings or socks because circulation is blocked; wear wool socks. Protect your face, head, hands and ears. Drink hot liquids to maintain your body temperature. Eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C such as orange, lemon, guava, strawberries, plums, peppers, broccoli, among others. Drink a lot of waterpreferably at the same time, maintaining body hydration allows the body to better regulate its temperature. When leaving a hot place, cover your mouth and nose. Avoid frequent changes in temperature from places where you are with air conditioning to spaces outdoors. Use the heating moderately so that the temperature changes with the outside are not very sudden. If you use a heater, oven or fireplace, maintain adequate ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Avoid the use of stoves or braziers inside closed places. Pay special attention to girls and boys under 5 years of age, to older adults. Support homeless people who need shelter and care in low temperatures. protect your pets since these are also susceptible to cold. In times of extreme cold and/or high winds, limit the amount of time you spend outdoors, as prolonged exposure to cold air causes your heart to work harder or your blood pressure to rise too high.

In its recommendation, the Segob also indicates that in this winter season it is possible that in some regions there will be rains, snow fall or snow water, accompanied by strong winds, for which they also call to heed the following recommendations.

Take precautions against vehicular traffic on highways and rural roads, fords and mountain bridges, as well as urban areas

Avoid driving, if you do, try to take extreme precautions since the roads become slippery in the presence of snow, sleet.

Inform about your destination and when you expect to arrive at the time of travel.

Respect the traffic signs and notifications that the authorities indicate.

Keep your car in good condition by having a good windshield wiper and antifreeze fluid where appropriate.

Respect the speed limits, since braking requires more space in the presence of rain, snow and/or sleet.

Take extreme precautions when traveling through gaps and rural roads in the face of low visibility due to morning fog, as well as possible landslides, mudflows, overflowing rivers and floods in low-lying areas with poor drainage.

